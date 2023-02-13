ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr will this week lead a trade mission to Singapore, including visits to theatres and indoor arenas to inform projects in Canberra.
The $21,000 mission will include meetings with tourism industry bodies and the government will work on re-establishing a direct Singapore Airlines flight to Canberra.
The ACT government will also sign a memorandum of understanding with Singapore Space & Technology Ltd.
"SSTL is a non-government space organisation that provides advocacy and thought leadership within the aerospace industry and the MOU will focus on collaboration between universities and research institutes and opportunities for the Canberra Innovation Network," Mr Barr said in a statement.
The delegation will also include Nominal Systems, which will attend the Global Space and Technology Convention with territory government representatives.
Screen Canberra chief executive Monica Penders will also join the mission to "further other screen related activities".
A 20-episode drama series produced by Singaporean broadcast company Mediacorp will film in Canberra from February 22 to March 4.
Mr Barr led a trade mission to Singapore in August last year, after which he said an expansion of freight operations at Canberra Airport would form a critical part of attracting international airlines back to the ACT.
Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury led a trip to Singapore in October, pitching the territory as an incubator for bold ideas and new technology.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
