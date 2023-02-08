Chief Minister Andrew Barr will announce a $50 million expansion to his government's interest-free loan scheme that funds environmentally friendly home upgrades as part of the mid-year budget update.
The sustainable household scheme, which opened to applications in September 2021, offers loans up to $15,000 for solar panel installations, batteries and electric cars to eligible households.
"Canberrans have responded enthusiastically to the scheme with almost 9000 households engaging in sustainability upgrades since the scheme opened in July 2021 - making this one of the most popular and successful schemes in the history of territory self-government," Mr Barr said.
Mr Barr said more than 100 new electric cars and nearly 50 second-hand electric cars had been purchased with help from the scheme, which was originally worth $150 million.
"The sustainable household scheme is a clear example that Canberrans are ready and willing to make climate-conscious choices that deliver the greatest value for money in terms of the emissions reductions that can be achieved," he said.
Mr Barr will deliver the mid-year budget review in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday afternoon.
Brighte, the financial services provider, which has delivered the first part of the scheme will continue to manage the loans under the expanded program.
The company's chief executive, Katherine McConnell, said: "This scheme serves as a best practice model for other jurisdictions who are seeking a low risk way to combine progressive public policy with proven operational execution."
Brighte said in a statement more than $100 million in loans had already been approved and delivered renewable power equivalent to about 8 per cent of the territory's total power demand.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
