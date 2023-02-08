The Canberra Times
$50m top up for ACT's sustainable household interest-free loans scheme

By Jasper Lindell
February 9 2023 - 5:30am
Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Chief Minister Andrew Barr will announce a $50 million expansion to his government's interest-free loan scheme that funds environmentally friendly home upgrades as part of the mid-year budget update.

