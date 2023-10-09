Of all the useless things we do, this one is the worst

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Within the space of a few hours, I had two pieces of news.
One, that our cash would now be reRoyaled. And the other, that the Australian Republican Movement wanted your urgent help.
The first made me grumpy. The second gave me hope for the future.
We don't need cash. And we definitely don't need a king.
Yes, of all the useless things we do, having a relic as head of state is the worst. And that's closely followed by this: after more than 70 years with the image of a queen looking one way on our coins, Charles will now be seen on Australian coins looking the other way.
Pretty much what the royal family does on the reg while apparently head of state (geez, we couldn't even get William, prince and prez of England's Football Association) to come out here during the Women's World Cup.
Bad image. Just like the one unveiled by the Royal Australian Mint last week to be seen on our coins by Christmas. It's a far younger bloke than the one in real life. I get that.
Let's avoid what's costly and unnecessary (both the monarchy and the new coins). Cash is now only used for about 10 per cent of payments, according to the latest Reserve Bank payments survey, a massive drop from nearly 30 per cent in 2019.
Which brings me to the second piece of news. This one was addressed to me - but I hope you all get on the Australian Republican Movement mailing list. It was from a bloke called Isaac Jeffrey. Never heard of him? Never mind. He's the national director of the Australian Republic Movement but usually we hear from co-chairs Nova Perris and Craig Foster, both sporting and political icons.
Just like cash, we barely use royalty any more either unless we want to align ourselves with the latest royal wars (no thanks but if I had to pick sides, it would be team Meghan all the way). And the Australian Republican Movement wants to build a path to the future through a census so it can take stock of where it is as an organisation. All good. We need them to be well-organised if we want change.
But what terrifies me is that any potential referendum about Australia becoming a republic will be the same utter shitshow we have got going on now with the Voice. Chaotic plan by government. Poorly communicated. Divisive and dispiriting. If that happens again, there won't be a republic in my lifetime or yours.
Earlier this year, the Parliamentary Friendship Group for an Australian Head of State at Parliament House was launched - co-chaired by Independent Helen Haines, Labor senator Fatima Payman and Liberal MP Russell Broadband. Its aim is to promote discussion about making an Australian the head of state.
Apparently - at least according to ARM - nearly two-thirds of federal MPs support Australia becoming a republic and just 10 per cent are opposed. And to get the rest of us on board, the Albanese government is undertaking a national consultation tour to shape a future campaign to cut ties with the monarchy. Let's hope Assistant Minister for the Republic Matt Thistlethwaite knows how to pull this altogether.
That won't be enough of course. The Liberal Party would have to mount a coup to dislodge Peter Dutton if there is to be any hope at all of winning that one. You'd need someone plugged into modern values, interested in promoting unity and wanting to progress us as a nation. None of that applies to the current leader of the Liberal Party. And it applies to very few members of the Liberal Party either. That's why so few of them have had the guts to speak out and back the Voice.
Australians need the Voice and our voices. Let's consign both the monarchy and their images on our currency to history.
- Senator Penny Wong says Israel has the right to defend itself. "Australia unequivocally condemns the attacks on Israel by Hamas including indiscriminate rocket fire on cities & civilians," Senator Wong wrote on what used to be called Twitter. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is at war. Already more than 500 are dead and another 2000 injured.
- Former ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja is trying to switch jurisdictions to get preselected in NSW. Seselja was booted out by voters at the last federal election but he's now considered a front-runner for the right faction in a bid to replace the just-retired, long-serving moderate senator and minister Marise Payne.
- Finally. Free Shingrix for anyone over 65, First Nations people aged over 50 and immunocompromised people over 18. Shingrix is the new(ish) vaccine and it prevents shingles. Mark Butler says the program will start on November 1. Shingles is terrible. Get the vaccine into you.
THEY SAID IT: "Who are we as Australians? What are our national values? Are we really committed to democracy, egalitarianism and community? Do we have faith that we can not only survive but thrive with a truly independent constitution? These are nation-shaping questions and it's always the right time to discuss them." - ANU's Benjamin Jones, author of This Time: Australia's Republican Past and Future (Redback, 2018)
YOU SAID IT: Garry asked if you thought the debate on a Voice to Parliament is dividing the country? And how you have informed your own decision.
Ian says what so many of us are thinking: "The rational voices on either side are being drowned out by the crazies. I didn't realise Australia had so many of them. All very unedifying. A shame. Adults in the room? There's not many of us left."
Deb and Bob both read the Uluru Statement from the Heart but have come away with different decisions. Deb says: "I read the Uluru Statement from the Heart some time ago and I am deeply saddened by the current discourse. I was a 'yes' person from the start, and I am sincerely hoping that a quiet majority of 'yes' people will vote at the time. While the 'noes' appear louder at the moment, I think the 'yes' might just be the quiet achiever." Bob says: "Read the Uluru Statement along with the 2007 UN Rights of Indigenous Peoples document . . haven't changed my mind - still voting 'no'."
Arthur writes: "Sadly we are all losers from this referendum regardless of which side loses. The damage in dividing Australia will take many years to repair."
And Jennifer argues: "I expect official notices from our government (including the AEC) to be truthful and factual, rather than including personal opinions. I was horrified and angry when I began to read the referendum booklet, quickly believing it was pointless to read further. With no separation between facts and opinion on either side, it was only going to make me angrier. It would have been very confusing for many to read, especially those who didn't know the facts. Opinions should not be sanctioned by the issuing of an official booklet containing them."
Chris writes: "I was always going to vote 'yes' and even though I can see the point from others including indigenous people who well articulated the 'no' case without any fanfare - they said it wasn't enough; didn't trust government to deliver etc I am still voting 'yes' because I think this is an important acknowledgement of the our first people ... we will need to do more 'truth telling' and come up with something like a 'treaty' eventually in order to 'settle' the matter once and for all. None of this guarantees a perfect world."
Deirdre hopes "yes" will prevail but "I am concerned more broadly about our democracy and it seems, a growing divide between people, as you write, not only within Australian society as a whole but within families and friendship groups. What bonds hold friends, family members, strangers together? What do we owe each other? And how can we do better at constructive dialogue?"
