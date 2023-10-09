Of all the useless things we do, this one is the worst

That won't be enough of course. The Liberal Party would have to mount a coup to dislodge Peter Dutton if there is to be any hope at all of winning that one. You'd need someone plugged into modern values, interested in promoting unity and wanting to progress us as a nation. None of that applies to the current leader of the Liberal Party. And it applies to very few members of the Liberal Party either. That's why so few of them have had the guts to speak out and back the Voice.