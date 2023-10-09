The Canberra Times
Heartbreak of Gundaroo plane crash loss revealed in online fundraiser

By Peter Brewer
October 9 2023 - 6:30pm
Online fundraising has begun for the family of the grandfather and three young children killed in the light plane crash in private property off Brooks Creek Lane near Gundaroo on Friday.

