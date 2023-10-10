The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Julian Leeser | Why I'm voting 'yes' in the Voice to Parliament referendum

By Julian Leeser
October 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than a century ago, the framers of the Australian constitution set out to create one country out of six different colonies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.