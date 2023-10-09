The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Govt eyes future for $200 billion fund as Peter Costello departs

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
October 9 2023 - 5:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal government is keen to appoint an outsider to head up the massive Future Fund amid a drive for renewal at the sovereign wealth fund.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.