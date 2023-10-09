The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Zoë Wundenberg | Ask yourself this question before casting you Voice referendum vote

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
October 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On the weekend, CNN reported that the Voice referendum has "revealed its priorities and prejudices." But I'm not so sure that it's as simple as that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.