Here is my major suggestion for life improvement. Ban mobile phones in: any meeting attended by more than one person. The huge drain on our collective time of the dreaded meeting is made worse by what author Johann Hari calls Stolen Focus, appropriately the name of his book. You know what I'm talking about. Everyone in the meeting is dealing with what I affectionately call Multiple Competing Priorities (MCP). And the meeting, which is meant to be useful, meant to be a collective way of decision-making, turns out to be a palace where it is true, you are all together, but really a million miles away with your thoughts.

