Voice to Parliament referendum: If you don't know then find out here

By The Canberra Times
Updated October 11 2023 - 6:21am, first published 5:30am
The cornerstone of any vibrant democracy is informed opinion and debate. That's why the "no" campaign's catchy five-word slogan "if you don't know, vote 'no'" strikes such a jarring note.

