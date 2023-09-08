The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal
Exclusive

The hard, complicated sell of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
September 8 2023 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The disjointed nature of the "yes" campaign selling the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament is under fire, with an analysis of the high-spending campaign showing 33 different messages, compared to the more targeted, "if you don't know, vote no" argument of the "no' campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.