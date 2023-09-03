The Canberra Times
David Littleproud backs Peter Dutton's promise of Indigenous recognition referendum should the Voice to Parliament fail

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated September 3 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 1:30pm
Nationals leader David Littleproud says his party will support Peter Dutton's promise of a second referendum to recognise Indigenous Australians in the constitution if the "yes" vote fails and the Coalition wins the next election.

