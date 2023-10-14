Forget the doom-saying about climate warming killing off the alpine industry because up at one of Australia's highest villages, the push to increase accommodation has stepped up another gear.
Two years ago, Thredbo general manager Stuart Diver said the income generated by the resort's summer business - largely downhill and cross-country mountain biking, but also hiking and festivals of various kinds - was almost as big as a bumper winter.
Now, the mountain village is planning to hedge its bets either way by proposing to carve sections off its nine-hole golf course to generate more accommodation and add tens of millions of dollars to its property portfolio.
The Event Hospitality and Entertainment group (EVT Ltd) which owns Thredbo and its village, as well as Rydges and QT hotels, Greater Union and Event cinemas and the Sydney State Theatre, has an application before the NSW government to add 186 beds and 48 extra public car parking spaces.
Subdivision development in the valley has all but stalled through the years because of environmental and bushfire concerns and this new proposal will be an interesting test of both current property market values, and the public's appetite for expansion.
Planned for almost two years, the proposal is to add a new subdivision off Crackenback Drive with a spur road which runs up the flatter area near the base of the valley. There are 19 allotments proposed off the new cul-de-sac, all sewered and with underground gas, electricity and telecommunications.
Developments would be subject to a design evaluation which "will provide ... the opportunity to maintain the character, amenity and significance of the village and its environment".
The existing nine-hole golf course and some of the tees, bunkers and greens would be configured around the outside of the new allotments.
The allotments vary in size from 612 square metres to 1093.
The development application says the subdivision was located "to take advantage of existing disturbed areas within the golf course and minimise the required [vegetation] clearing".
"As a result, it is anticipated that the proposal will involve the clearing or further modification of 1.66 ha of native vegetation, most of which has been heavily modified in association with the existing golf course," it said.
The area is zoned as National Parks and Nature Reserves (C1) and a nominated development site in the Snowy Special Activation Precinct Master Plan.
This plan was rolled out last year and flags a significant increase in future beds at Thredbo from its existing 4820 to an expected 6455 by 2060. The golf course subdivision does not increase the current bed "inventory" for Thredbo.
The development application is exhibited and open for public comment until November 6.
