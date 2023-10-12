I've been doing Echidna for a couple of weeks now because Prime Echidna John Hanscombe is visiting other burrows - and I'm surprised and saddened about the number of "no" voters who have corresponded with me. A number say it gives Indigenous people a special advantage - but that's not my understanding at all. There are so many advisory bodies which give advice to the government - and not one for Indigenous people. We've got ones for women, ones for women who've experienced family violence, ones to give advice on hip and knee joints. We have so many advisory bodies so why wouldn't we grant one to our First Nations people.