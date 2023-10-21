The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Australia ignores US Five Eyes UAP briefing, as defence force mocks UFOs

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia ignored the United States-led Five Eyes meeting on UFOs, despite the US labelling the issue a "national security threat", and senior Australian Defence personnel have been caught mocking the subject while preparing briefing notes, freedom of information documents have revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.