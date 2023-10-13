The Canberra Times
Jack Waterford | The Voice will be silenced, but now we must listen

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated October 13 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:00pm
As vanquished Australians, white and black, fall back in ruin, defeat and humiliation on Saturday, the most galling prospect they must face is that for many of the victorious, the Voice battle was but the first engagement in a longer war. They do not want to give their enemies time for regrouping, or even for trench-building by which they can defend what they have got. Now, they might think, is the time to preserve the momentum for fundamental change in Indigenous affairs.

