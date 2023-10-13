Those who have watched Aboriginal affairs over the years will recognise that many of the broad ideas in the solutions folder have had a rub before, not least in the Northern Territory intervention 15 years ago. Ostensibly, a response to allegations of a very high prevalence of child sexual assault and neglect in Aboriginal communities, it involved the use of the army, the suspension of human rights legislation touching Indigenous affairs, and the imposition of the Basic Service Card, unable to be used to buy cigarettes or alcohol, on everyone in affected communities. There was legislation against the importation of pornography, and extra police in communities (though without success in discovering, prosecuting or convicting the allegedly lurking paedophiles). Almost all professionals working locally in Indigenous affairs were removed, apparently on the basis that they were tainted by their association with failed policies. A new order of staff and community management - implemented by folk able proudly to boast that they had no background and experience in the field - was established. Locally run and controlled Aboriginal organisations were deprived of funding, and their services were provided instead by non-Aboriginal contractors with useful links to powers that be in regional towns and cities. Consultation became a dirty word, because the minister and the Canberra and regionally-based bureaucrats were not interested in listening.