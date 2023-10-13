Social media and the nature of contemporary politics have undoubtedly debased this particular referendum. But it's also an old story. Robert Menzies' 1951 (unsuccessful) referendum to ban the Communist Party was vitriolic. Anne Henderson's recent book Menzies versus Evatt recounts how, when Menzies opened the "yes" campaign in Melbourne, then senator (later PM) John Gorton "wrestled with one interjector, allegedly snatching at the man's collar and shouting. 'Come outside, you yellow rat'." At another meeting, when Menzies stood to speak, "an interjector shouted, 'Heil Hitler'." Propaganda came in pamphlet form rather than via the internet but it was just as gross.