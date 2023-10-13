If you are concerned the Voice will be divisive, consider over 100 migrant and cultural organisations back the "yes" campaign for Voice referendum as an opportunity for the whole nation - all cultures - from people born here to new migrants, to come together and "to address this historical injustice and heal the wounds and the hurt of our country". And that more than two dozen former Australians of the Year back the Voice, saying: "It is not about giving one community an advantage but about reducing a severe and unacceptable level of disadvantage and discrimination. A 'yes' vote is a step to a more united and cohesive nation, conscious of the past and looking together to the future."