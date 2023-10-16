The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Tipsy Bull, on Braddon's Lonsdale Street, announces that it's closing

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
October 16 2023 - 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Popular Lonsdale Street bar Tipsy Bull has announced it's calling last drinks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.