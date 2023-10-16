Popular Lonsdale Street bar Tipsy Bull has announced it's calling last drinks.
The bar announced on its Facebook page that after seven years of bringing some of the world's best gins to Canberra's foodie hot spot, it would be closing its gates on October 29.
"Our decision not to renew our lease has been one of the hardest we've ever made," the post read.
"While it's been an incredible adventure and we're so proud of the community we've built, the time is right to step back and take a well earned break.
"To our loyal customers - many of whom are now lifelong friends - a heartfelt thank you for the good times and great memories. To our staff - past and present - thank you for the amazing knowledge, creativity and fun that made Tipsy Bull what it is today."
For those still searching for their new favourite gin, Tipsy Bull's online store will continue to operate, bringing interesting flavours and gins that are not readily found on liquor store's shelves.
"In the meantime, we look forward to seeing you over the next few weeks to share a gin and a laugh," Tipsy Bull's social media post read.
After opening in early 2017, Tipsy Bull became the place to go when experimenting with gin.
Pitched as a "choose your own adventure" of the dining world, it has always balanced its up-market indoor eating area and relaxed outdoors well. And with more than 100 gins on offer, there was always something new to try.
