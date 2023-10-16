The Canberra Times
Brodburger, Fricken Chicken, Phat Panda coming to the Point, South.Point

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 17 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 10:04am
Homegrown success stories Brodburger and Fricken Chicken are opening outlets in Tuggeranong as part of South.Point's new multimillion-dollar dining and entertainment precinct, which is set to open in December.

