Homegrown success stories Brodburger and Fricken Chicken are opening outlets in Tuggeranong as part of South.Point's new multimillion-dollar dining and entertainment precinct, which is set to open in December.
"The Point" is a redevelopment of the former courtyard area, between the entrances of Target and The Good Guys.
There will be a mezzanine beer garden, undercover outdoor seating, two large screens, new food and entertainment venues, and a children's playground.
The precinct will have live events and music, and screenings of the big games all year round.
This space will be home to many big-name local brands like Brodburger, Fricken Chicken, Phat Panda, and Biteful Kebabs.
It will also welcome entertainment brands, such as Metaphysica Virtual Reality, which offers a range of VR games and adventures.
The site has been under construction for months, with South.Point owner Leda Holdings saying it will open in December.
Leda Holdings managing director Robert Ell welcomed the development in the shopping centre, which most locals still know as the Hyperdome.
"Leda has been a long-term stakeholder in the Tuggeranong community and the Point is an important part of our ongoing investment in high-quality community focused experiences for residents," Mr Ell said.
"The Point addresses the ongoing evolution of the area and the need to meet the growing changes in the market. I'm confident that with the addition of the Point, we will continue to see the centre serve as the heartbeat of the Tuggeranong Community."
Canberra-born and loved burger joint Brodburger will be moving in and co-owner Sacha Brodbeck is excited to be bringing a new concept to Tuggeranong.
Brodburger will now have four outlets in Canberra - Kingston, Fyshwick, Phillip and Tuggeranong - after starting from its humble red caravan in Bowen Park beside Lake Burley Griffin.
"Our ultra southside customers have been calling for this for so long now, so when we saw the opportunity to open at the Point, we knew we had to jump at it," he said.
"We really want this to be more than just a food venue. Our new concept Brodburger will have all the Brod favourites, as well as a few signature items only available at the Point.
"We're also going to be operating a bar - serving up an epic selection of local wines, beers and spirits. But even more exciting is our plans to host events, especially music gigs, in the precinct.
"We're in the process of locking in some incredible local and national musical acts to perform at the Point across summer. It will be family friendly good times during the day and early evening, and late-night vibes after dark. We want to get people excited to do something in Tuggeranong.
"It's straight to the Point, baby."
Phat Panda has been in the courtyard since it opened in 2018, and owner Luke Leung is excited for the change.
"As a longstanding retailer at South.Point, I am thrilled about the upcoming launch of the Point," he said.
"This new precinct will bring together a vibrant gathering of local businesses, emphasising the importance of supporting the community.
"The Point will provide a fresh, modern look and great vibes, offering a fun entertainment area for families and people of all ages."
South.Point marketing manager Amy Young said that "young people and young families in Tuggeranong have had limited choices for getting together in an easy, casual dining setting with a range of live entertainment and music".
"With the introduction of the Point, they won't need to leave the area to enjoy great food, activities for the kids and experience live entertainment all in the one place," she said.
