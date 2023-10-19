Suburb records are still tumbling across the ACT, despite soft property value growth and cost-of-living pressures.
A recent sale in O'Connor set a new benchmark when it sold for $4.3 million post-auction in August.
The property, 58 Clianthus Street, O'Connor, was a brand new home, designed by architect Paul Tilse and built with the intention to fill a gap in the market.
The sale surpassed the previous suburb record by $185,000.
It was only two years ago that a 1950s-built, brick house sat on the block.
As reported by The Canberra Times at the time, the property sold to a builder for $1.75 million in late 2021.
The buyer was Dimitri Chronopoulos of Urban Property Maintenance who, in partnership with builder Mark Milas of Minedam, set out to build a home with "wow factor".
They included luxury features like a custom marble kitchen and butler's pantry inside, and a mineral swimming pool and cabana outside.
Mr Chronopoulos wanted to create a home that felt like a private retreat.
"You're at home but you feel like you're not," he said.
The block appealed to the team for its location and its suitability to include an eight-car basement garage.
"I find that's what helps sell houses these days," Mr Chronopoulos said.
"Storage is huge for people. They can park ample cars inside and have plenty of room to hang bikes and have all their junk hidden away. It's what people want."
More than 300 people inspected the home throughout the sale campaign, selling agent Josh Morrissey of Hive Property said.
Families from the inner north and south of Canberra were among the interested groups, as well as interstate buyers.
Mr Morrissey worked alongside the builder and architect to create a house "that the market has been asking for".
"It was very meticulously designed to suit a very particular buyer," he said.
The house features four bedrooms, four bathrooms including one in the pool cabana, a study area, lounge room and an open-plan living and dining space.
The strong interest came as no surprise to Mr Morrissey.
"There just hasn't been anything like that design ever sell in there, but the demand for it has been huge for about two years," he said.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
The sale overtook the previous O'Connor record of $4,115,000, set in February with the sale of 4 Blackbutt Street.
Suburb records are being broken in other parts of Canberra too.
In Hawker, a large family home set a new benchmark for the suburb after it sold for $2.98 million on Saturday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.