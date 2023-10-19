The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

New designer home at 58 Clianthus Street, O'Connor sets suburb record

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated October 19 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Suburb records are still tumbling across the ACT, despite soft property value growth and cost-of-living pressures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.