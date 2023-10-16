A home on Canberra's most expensive street is for sale for the first time in nearly 60 years.
The five-bedroom house at 4 Wickham Crescent, Red Hill is expected to sell for more than $7 million when it goes to auction in November.
The renovated house sits on about an acre of land in what was recently crowned Canberra's most expensive street.
Wickham Crescent topped the list by Suburbtrends with a median property value of more than $4.4 million.
With only about a dozen houses on the street, it was a rare event for one to come up for sale, selling agent Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka said.
"This is regarded as one of Canberra's most desirable streets," he said.
"It's an incredible opportunity for the right buyer to make it their family estate."
The property underwent a significant renovation prior to its listing. Among the changes were fresh paint throughout, polished hardwood floors, new carpets, a renovated fireplace and upgraded kitchens and bathrooms.
Described as an "expansive private estate", the house features a number of living spaces.
A formal lounge and dining space sits in one corner of the house, while a family room, kitchen, living room and library are located at the heart of the home.
There is also a rumpus room with a kitchenette, which opens out to the salt-water swimming pool and a new outdoor kitchen.
A full-sized tennis court also sits among the established gardens.
No stranger to Wickham Crescent, Mr Sanfrancesco was the agent behind the two most recent sales on the street.
In December, he sold 2 Wickham Crescent for $5.8 million.
Prior to that in 2021, he sold No. 6 for $7.1 million, marking the highest sale of the year and setting a street record.
While he would not provide a price guide for No. 4, Mr Sanfrancesco said it was anticipated it would sell for more than $7.1 million.
There were already inquiries coming in from a range of buyers, less than a week since the listing was published.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
"There's currently interest from local families that are living not too far from where the property is, looking to upgrade," Mr Sanfrancesco said.
"But I've also had some inquiry from overseas, a couple of expats actually looking to relocate back to Canberra."
Given its size, the house could suit multi-generational living as well, he said.
The suburb record for Red Hill is $8 million, set in 2020 with the sale of a home on Mugga Way.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.