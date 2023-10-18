Ivan Soldo is Port Adelaide-bound with the Power confident the premiership player can be "a No.1 ruck" in the AFL.
The Canberra-born player was the first domino to fall on trade deadline day with Richmond and Port Adelaide agreeing to a deal to send the ruckman interstate.
Port Adelaide have secured Soldo and pick 50 in exchange for picks 41 and 49 this year, Fremantle's future second round pick and the Power's future fourth round pick.
"Ivan comes to our club with premiership experience and looking for an opportunity to be the number one ruck, working with our elite midfield group," Port Adelaide list manager Jason Cripps said.
"Ivan is a competitive and aggressive ruck and a person of great character. He will add significant value to our playing group."
But he has never played more than 14 games in a season having been hit by injury and stuck behind Richmond co-captain Toby Nankervis in the pecking order.
The 27-year-old was plucked from obscurity by Tigers officials, who rushed to sign the cousin of then-ruckman Ivan Maric after seeing a photo of the pair together.
"Ivan worked tirelessly during his 10 years at Richmond to go from a rookie to a premiership player," Richmond general manager of football talent Blair Hartley said.
"During his time at the club he showed great commitment and professionalism and is a much-loved teammate."
Soldo had been linked with a move to Greater Western Sydney last year before staying on at Richmond for the 2023 season, but was quickly identified by Port Adelaide as a potential key player in their premiership mission.
"Ivan's one player who we think has the capability to be a No.1 ruck in the competition," Power football boss Chris Davies said earlier this month.
