Risk of November interest rate rise increasing amid Middle East conflict

By Adrian Rollins
Updated October 18 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 12:06pm
The risk of a November interest rate hike appears to be rising after Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michele Bullock indicated that central bank is concerned about the potential impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on inflation.

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

