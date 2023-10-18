The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Tony Harris | Peter Dutton Voice win should be remembered like Australian cricket's underarm win

By Tony Harris
October 19 2023 - 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If we had to learn one thing from the 61 per cent of voters who voted "no" in this referendum it is that no referendum, no matter how reasonable or meritorious the issue, will succeed in the face of opposition from state governments and political parties and, more importantly, any contrary view from the federal opposition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.