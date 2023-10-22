The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Andrew Leigh | Australian businesses face new challenges but competition policy is still key

By Andrew Leigh
October 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht started Canva in their early twenties. Ruslan Kogan started Kogan at age 23. At the same age, Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes started Atlassian.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.