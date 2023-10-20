The Canberra Times
ACT region hosts the biggest outdoor lifestyle crowd-pullers of the year this weekend

By Peter Brewer
October 21 2023 - 5:30am
Traditional car shows may have died almost two decades ago but in a curious twist of post-COVID consumer fancy, interest in lifestyle, caravan and 4WD shows has never been stronger, with consumers prepared to shell out huge sums to "live the dream".

