The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Mark Kenny | The West weakening its own principles in Gaza

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
Updated October 22 2023 - 10:56am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US President Joe Biden visited Israel last week. Picture Shutterstock
US President Joe Biden visited Israel last week. Picture Shutterstock

Hamas cannot continue to exist, explained the Israeli spokesperson, because it does not believe in the two-state solution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.