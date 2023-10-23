The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Dan Cass | Household electrification is the simplest fix to our cost of living crisis

By Dan Cass
October 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An unedifying and fractious return to Parliament last week threatens to obscure the big challenges facing the country. Households and the federal government will be concerned that the Reserve Bank warns an interest rate rise may be necessary to counter higher petrol prices driven by war in the Middle East.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.