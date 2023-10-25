The call to the ANZ was answered by a person whose Asian-American accent, most likely Filipino, was as hard for me to understand as my Australian accent was for her. After explaining what had happened and that, no, I didn't have the card number because the card was lost, she abruptly said the cards had been stopped and that to get new ones I'd have to visit a branch with two pieces of ID. Never mind that this would be impossible because I'd be overseas for three weeks. Two weeks in Thailand, returning to Sydney for one night, and flying out to the US the following morning. She had all the empathy of a lamppost and drove my stress levels to just this side of a stroke..

