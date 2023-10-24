No-one wants to co-parent with Alex Antic. Here's why

"Parental rights" is a buzz phrase we heard a lot from those who opposed the LGBTIQA+ Safe Schools program.
During the marriage postal survey, Safe School sceptics claimed parents should have more of a say over how their children are raised.
But since then the language of rights and freedom used by those who oppose LGBTIQA+ inclusion has evaporated and been replaced with something much darker.
Take a bill just introduced by South Australian senator, Alex Antic.
It bans gender affirming health care for trans and gender diverse young people, despite all credible research showing such care saves lives.
Senator Antic says the bill will prevent young people regretting and reversing their gender transition.
But "de-transition" is often because of the kind of social hostility and discrimination fostered by people like Senator Antic, and the number of people who de-transition is vanishingly small.
Overwhelmingly, trans and gender people who have gender affirming care when they are young are happier, more fulfilled and go on to lead better lives.
But the bill does more than rob people of happiness and put young lives at risk.
It also takes away the right of parents to give the go-ahead for such treatment.
Parents who can see the pain their trans child is enduring, and who support the treatment approved and prescribed by medical professionals, would be prohibited by law from giving consent to that treatment.
Senator Antic is saying the government knows better how to raise children than parents do.
The anti-LGBTIQA+ movement's switch away from the language of rights and freedom to one of government intervention can be seen everywhere.
Many of the same people who previously claimed they were being "silenced" and "cancelled" now want the government to close down Drag Story Time and ban LGBTIQA+ books from libraries.
Just a couple of years ago, the Morrison government's proposed Religious Freedom Bill would have given doctors the right to opt out of providing treatments they have a conscientious objection to, including gender-affirming treatments.
Now, the Antic bill makes doctors criminals if they choose to provide such treatments.
Perhaps there are some opponents of LGBTIQA+ inclusion who genuinely believed in the libertarian values they espoused, but it's clear many never did.
Take the Catholic Archbishop of Hobart, Julian Porteous.
The Archbishop's supporters complained bitterly about his freedom of speech and religion being infringed by an anti-discrimination complaint against objectionable parts of a booklet he distributed opposing marriage equality.
But when respected Catholic priest, Fr Frank Brennan, was booked to speak in Hobart the Archbishop revoked the invitation because of Fr Brennan's support for marriage equality.
It seems some opponents of LGBTIQA+ equality only believe in freedom of speech when they are the ones speaking.
The move away from championing "freedom" to imposing censorship comes directly from the US anti-LGBTIQA+ movement.
Despite publishing a book titled The Courage to be Free, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken away the right of parents to consent to gender-affirming health care for their child and has implemented an infamous Don't-Say-Gay law banning any mention of homosexuality in the classroom.
This is obviously about DeSantis furthering his bid to be the Republican nominee for US president.
It's a classic case of pandering to prejudice for political purposes.
But polls show Republican voters are not comfortable with all this government interference in the lives of everyday citizens.
Australians from left, right and centre will feel the same as they become more acquainted with the new moralistic meddling of the anti-LGBTIQA+ movement.
No-one wants to co-parent with Alex Antic.
My advice to Liberals considering jumping on Antic's bandwagon is think twice before you are tarred with his illiberal brush.
To Labor I say don't dodge the issue, but stand up for the rights of Australians who just want to be free to make their own choices.
To the parents of trans and gender diverse young people I say speak up against those who not only attack your child but who would take away your right to support your child.
In 35 years as an LGBTIQA+ advocate I have seen again and again how the voices of parents have tipped the scale towards equality and inclusion.
Having met many parents who fiercely support their trans and diverse children, I'm confident their voices will again help win the day.
