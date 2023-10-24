The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Microsoft joins forces with Australian Signals Directorate to build Cyber Shield

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
October 24 2023 - 7:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Microsoft's $5 billion investment in Australian cyber security is expected to create high-value jobs in Canberra as part of a special collaboration with the Australian Signals Directorate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.