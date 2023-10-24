The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Elizabeth Lee reaffirms Canberra Liberals will overturn drug decriminalisation if they win 2024 poll

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Business owners have expressed concern at their powers when drug decriminalisation laws come into effect, the ACT opposition has said, but the government has sought to reassure businesses ahead of the changes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.