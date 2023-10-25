The Canberra Times
Senate estimates day three: Angus Campbell and Jacqui Lambie's tense exchange, Services Australia staffing challenges, Defence export permits to Israel

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated October 26 2023 - 9:24am, first published October 25 2023 - 8:29pm
Senator Jacqui Lambie has called for the Chief of the Defence Force to apologise after comments he made during Senate estimates, accusing her of "maliciously attempting to drive a wedge" between senior command and personnel.

