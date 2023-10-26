A former Marist Brothers lay teacher has been accused of abusing a student at the Canberra college in the 1980s, police say.
Police said the man, 83, from Maroubra in Sydney, sexually abused a 15-year-old boy in an apartment in Hughes while he was a 41-year-old lay teacher in August 1980.
Lay teachers are those who are not fully trained or certified, like teachers, in accordance with territory standards.
ACT Policing Sexual Assault and Child Abuse detectives suspect the man committed further sexual crimes against another boy in the ACT in late 1980 or early 1981, but have not charged him at this stage.
They say the man taught at the school between 1980 and 1981, and may have continued as a lay teacher in other states after he left the ACT.
He is expected to appear before court on Thursday, when he will be charged with three counts of indecent assault on a male, and two counts of buggery. Police said these were the relevant charges at the time the offences were allegedly committed.
"Anyone with information relating to this matter, or who may have been a victim of assaults or indecent acts allegedly committed by this man, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers from anywhere in Australia. Please quote ACT Policing reference Operation Teth," police said.
"If you or anyone you know has been affected by sexual violence, you can report to police by attending a police station or calling 131 444. You can also submit an online report for historical sexual assault incidents that occurred more than six months ago."
