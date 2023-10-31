Beer might not be an obvious romantic counterpart for cheese, but can end up being a date that ends in great mates with its reliable, forgiving and balancing qualities. Matching beer is similar to matching wine, but instead of aiming for a complementary or harmonising flavour, you're looking for balance. You are aiming to balance the acidity, sweetness and/or bitterness of the beer with the cheese. Beer also has the bonus of effervescence with the bubbles creating a sensation on the tongue that, when combined with cheese, elevates the flavours of individual ingredients. Effervescence also helpfully cuts through the fat of cheese to cleanse your palate.