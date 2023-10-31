Come aperitivo hour, the cheese board is often thrown together with cling-wrapped scraps of cheese from last week's soiree and served with whatever vino is in the cupboard. But you, your palate and your friends deserve better. Not to mention doing justice to those who have produced good wines and cheeses. Let's throw out a home truth here: just because a cheese is delicious and a wine is lovely, it can't be assumed they'll get along.
As with food pairings, a well-considered drink match can bring out the personality of your chosen cheese. There are a few guidelines to help smooth out this process and ensure you have a good time, but, of course, if you're into wildly experimental flavours, then feel free to ignore this and go nuts.
For most of us, though, we're looking for a smooth drinking partner to befriend our cheese. To find one, you'll need your drink to harmonise with the texture and flavour of a cheese. This means assessing a drink's favourable attributes, such as texture, effervescence, body, smell, flavour and temperature.
When deciding on a pairing, we suggest tuning into what you feel like drinking, rather than reaching for any alcoholic beverage you find loitering in the fridge or drinks cupboard.
Still unsure? Let's unpack this. Here's how to pair cheese and drinks like a pro in five easy steps.
What flavours come to you? Do the flavours, and thus the pairing, work? If it does, congratulations, you've met your match. If it doesn't feel right, let it go. In life and cheese, always trust your intuition.
First up, we must, unfortunately, stick an oversized novelty pin in the myth that wine matches easily with cheese. Pop! It doesn't. Like any relationship, there's light and shade. Wine, with its complexity of flavour, is in fact one of the most complex beverages to pair with cheese and can easily clash or be flat-out repulsive.
As with food pairings, the simplest approach is to look for similarities in taste and texture, or contrasts that enhance the character and strength of the cheese. Cheeses that go better with wine usually have a balanced flavour profile - for example, salty and sweet - and aren't going to be bossed around by the wine.
One of the challenges comes from our culture of eating cheese at the end of a meal. By this stage, we have peaked at full-bodied red wine, making it difficult to match with cheese. It's a hard place to come back from.
If you like to play it safe, but are determined to drink wine, go for white wine or sparkling, which both have higher acidity and clean flavours.
White wine and rosé can be more forgiving than red because they have fewer tannins and astringency and are lighter in alcohol. They are also more acidic and sharper in flavour, which provides balance to rich, salty cheeses.
Sparkling wines such as champagne, cava and prosecco all have delightfully tongue-tingling bubbles, which add another dimension and sophistication to the palate. They prance around particularly well with creamy cheeses, including blues. This is down to how the butterfat in the cheese initially coats the tongue, before the bubbles wash over and remove that coating, acting as a pleasing palate-cleanser. Bubbles also match with harder and low-moisture cheeses including alpines and parmigiano reggiano.
Apologies in advance, because what we're about to say will shake a few people's core beliefs. Red wine and cheese are akin to a bad Netflix series with a good promo. They seem to have all the elements for a quality production, but actually, it's a deflating experience. Red wines often contain a lot of tannins, which clash with cheese and overpower it, resulting in bitter, metallic or mousey flavours. As cheese is salty, this amplifies the bitterness. Red wines are an especially bad match for creamy cheeses.
If you must drink a red, stick to cleaner, lighter reds and choose cheeses with bold flavour profiles to help mind the gap. Go for blues, washed rinds or firm and aged cheeses such as parmigiano reggiano.
The sweet, lip-smacking dessert wine family includes sweet wines, such as sauternes, as well as varieties of sherry, port and madeira. Their mostly sweet and viscous attributes are a magnetising force for creamy blues and milky alpine cheeses, with the wine swirling well with the intensity of blue mould, salt and spice. The opposing flavours and texture balance out to create a velvety journey we are all on board for.
Beer might not be an obvious romantic counterpart for cheese, but can end up being a date that ends in great mates with its reliable, forgiving and balancing qualities. Matching beer is similar to matching wine, but instead of aiming for a complementary or harmonising flavour, you're looking for balance. You are aiming to balance the acidity, sweetness and/or bitterness of the beer with the cheese. Beer also has the bonus of effervescence with the bubbles creating a sensation on the tongue that, when combined with cheese, elevates the flavours of individual ingredients. Effervescence also helpfully cuts through the fat of cheese to cleanse your palate.
Like wine, beer comes with its own scientific rabbit holes that enthusiasts can merrily disappear down, but the ancient beverage can essentially be separated into two very broad categories: ale and lager.
It's the wooden box in which you serve the cheese that makes it fancy. Essentially, instant cheese fondue. These recipes are molten and melty in all the right ways. People may think you're showing off. Let them!
We recommend using the best camembert available to you for this recipe. We love ones from Normandy for their barnyard funk. Industrial versions of camembert will taste bland and don't melt as well, and they'll often ooze a pool of oil, which isn't the sultry look we're going for here, especially on those hot date nights.
Serves 4 as a starter.
This recipe is based on the famous whole baked mont d'or from France that is strictly seasonal. Le duc vacherin is the closest thing you can get to it in Australia, made from the rich milk from the same region and girdled in a ring of spruce bark harvested by hand in the summer months. Baking the cheese activates the spruce bark, adding forest/pine notes to the cheese. Smother it on potatoes or serve with cornichons and cured meats for dipping as a centrepiece at a winter dinner party.
To serve:
Serves 4 as a starter.
This makes a sexy side or could be moved to brunch or antipasto hour, if you wanted. Buttered sourdough as a shovel and for mopping is mandatory.
Serves 2-4 as a side or snack.
Galotyri can be a little hard to track down but can easily be replaced with goat's curd or labneh. We make at least a double portion of the tomatoes, especially when they're cheap in late summer, so we can eat this a few days in a row. The charriness of the tomatoes adds a deep, sweet complexity that dances with the creaminess and acidity of the mixed milk Galotyri.
Serves 4 as a side.
A twizzle of puffed pastry with cheese - a totally primo party starter circa 1985! These take two seconds to make. We mix and match our cheese topping for this recipe - it's great for using up those off-cuts that are skulking at the back of the fridge.
Chilli butter:
Makes 24.
This is an edited extract from The Best Things in Life are Cheese, by Ellie and Sam Studd. Pan MacMillan Australia. $17.99.
