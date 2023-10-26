The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Bruce Lehrmann named as rape accused in Queensland case

By Rex Martinich
Updated October 27 2023 - 9:57am, first published October 26 2023 - 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Lehrmann can now be publicly named as the high-profile man accused of rape in Toowoomba. Picture AAP
Bruce Lehrmann can now be publicly named as the high-profile man accused of rape in Toowoomba. Picture AAP

Former federal Liberal Party staffer Bruce Emery Lehrmann can now be revealed as the man facing rape charges in Queensland after a failed legal battle to keep his name suppressed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.