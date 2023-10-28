The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Mark Kenny | As Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies, a wobbly West loses authority

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
Updated October 29 2023 - 6:41am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The most shocking thing about the selection of a homophobic House Speaker in DC, was not how long it took, nor even the three weeks of anarchy unleashed by the ambush of his predecessor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.