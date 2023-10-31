Our child support system is turning parents against each other

However, when he returned and did his tax return, much of the money he'd given as child support was not from his "earned" income, so the system registered that I had a debt to him of $3500. The ATO had the power to put all of my $2300 tax return straight into my ex's account without touching the sides of my bank account. The children and I then went without child support for the next six months until the remainder of "my debt" was paid off. To be clear, my ex was following the policy to the letter and no laws were broken.