The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Graphic Content

Israel embassy in Australia screens Hamas terror killings for journalists

By Rod Quinn
November 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As I drove away from the embassy of Israel on a bright Tuesday afternoon in Canberra, it was the image of a little girl in a dress with cornflower blue butterflies that brought the tears.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.