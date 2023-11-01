Former Agriculture department secretary Andrew Metcalfe has been elected national president of the Institute of Public Administration Australia.
He takes over from former Social Services department secretary Renée Leon, who had held the role since July last year.
Mr Metcalfe, who retired from the public service in August, said he was honoured to lead the organisation and thanked Professor Leon for her leadership.
He said his focus would be on strengthening the organisation's relationships with groups in the public and private sectors who were "advancing public administration in Australia".
"Public servants undertake key roles for the well-being of the Australian community - every day, throughout Australia and right around the world. Over 2 million people work in the public sector - it is a key part of our economy," he said.
"Well-delivered public services, provided by committed and high-performing public servants, are critical to our future as a country. IPAA national plays a crucial role in promoting excellence and pride in public service - a mission that is especially important in light of recent challenges."
Mr Metcalfe spent more than 40 years in the public service and led three federal departments; the former Department of Immigration and Multicultural and Indigenous Affairs and the Agriculture Department.
During his valedictory speech in August, he said public servants headed for senior leadership roles needed better formal training.
Outgoing president Professor Leon said it had been an honour to serve the organisation.
"Over the past year, IPAA has focused on themes of significant importance to public servants across Australia in these times: integrity and values, and engagement with First Nations communities," she said
"I know there will be more work to progress on both fronts and I have confidence in my successor as president and in the dedicated staff, partners, and members of IPAA to take these themes forward."
