How the National Library's beloved Trove is doing now after budget lifeline

By Karen Barlow
November 6 2023 - 5:30am
After being pulled from the financial brink, the National Library of Australia's beloved free online research portal Trove is progressing towards a "full vision" while the heritage-listed lakeside Canberra building is now on a "sure footing".

