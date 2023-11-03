The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Silke Meyer | What we can all do to stop death toll of women climbing

By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Silke Meyer
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Five women have been killed, allegedly by men's violence, in the space of 10 days in Australia. Each killing has occurred in a different state or territory of Australia and involves a range of different circumstances but the commonality across these cases is the alleged use of fatal male violence and that these men were known to the female victim prior to their deaths.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.