Third, support. Ensure you know what support options, internal and external, are available to staff who have experienced harassment or discrimination. Support could come through employee assistance programs, unions or specialist response services. Have contact details and further information close to hand. As the guidance notes, "support should be made available to all workers, regardless of whether they choose to make a formal report about their experiences of relevant unlawful conduct or conduct they have witnessed". "It should be person-centred and trauma-informed to ensure that people who witness or experience relevant unlawful conduct are not further harmed by responses."