Life expectancy improvements are driven in large part by reductions in mortality from chronic disease. It was shown as far back as 2003 that well run and adequately resourced programs, delivered by Aboriginal Health Workers, backed up by practice nurses and physicians, could halve the chronic disease death rate in three-to-four years - and were highly cost effective. Delivery of such programs is a core function of Primary Health Care (PHC) services, and it has also been shown that ACCHS outperform mainstream services in terms of identifying and managing health risk. Access to health services in general and ACCHS in particular, is absolutely crucial. It might have been expected that, in the face of the continuing lack of progress, there would have been a program to urgently identify and fill PHC service gaps i.e. areas with relatively high levels of avoidable deaths and low use of MBS/PBS, with ACCHS services. Sadly again, to this day that has not been done.