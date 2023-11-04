The ink has barely dried on the rewritten history books yet Njegosh Popovich has declared Canberra United are already looking to shatter more crowd records this year.
McKellar Park has hosted its biggest regular season crowd in A-League women's history in Canberra United's homecoming with 2229 filling the venue on Saturday.
Canberra United fell 3-2 to the Perth Glory - but the atmosphere eased the sting of the gut-wrenching result, and fans joked the slow procession to enter the venue might be the only time they'll enjoy being caught in a traffic jam.
The mark of 2229 eclipses McKellar Park's previous regular season record of 1742 - set against Perth in November 2018 - and sits third on the venue's all-time attendance list.
The only games at McKellar Park to have drawn bigger crowds? A 2012 ALW grand final, which attracted 2512 fans, and a Matildas clash with New Zealand in 2013, which brought 2248 through the gates.
Canberra's record books show one larger regular season crowd in club history - 2595 for a clash against Melbourne City at Canberra Stadium in 2016 - but that was played as part of a double-header with a Central Coast Mariners A-League Men's game.
The ALW is riding a wave of momentum created by the Matildas. For proof of that, last year's crowd figures at McKellar Park regularly dipped below 1000.
"We're only going to be looking to build on that every week. We've definitely got the best crowd in Australia when it comes to the A-League, I've got no doubt about that," Popovich said.
"The supporters come out in force, they're ever-present. We're looking forward to breaking some more records during the course of the year."
Perth struck first via Natasha Rigby before Canberra hit back through Cannon Clough.
Grace Jale came back to haunt Canberra with a goal late in the first half - and what stung the most was the realisation she could have been playing for the home team.
The New Zealand striker signed with Canberra ahead of the 2022-23 season in what was trumpeted by the club as a two-year deal, but Jale triggered an option in her contract to leave the club and join Perth this season.
Canberra's Vesna Milivojevic stood tall from the penalty spot to level the scores, but just as they had twice before, Perth scored again to hit the front - this time through a Sofia Sakalis penalty - and Canberra couldn't find another response.
"We're building towards something. It's a marathon, not a sprint. In a lot of ways, we're still in pre-season mode. The improvement is there every week and hopefully we'll put it together soon," Popovich said.
"It's about belief and making sure they all recognise there is still learning moments from everything we do. We're only going to get better.
"They've just got to keep believing in the process and improving. I wholeheartedly believe the players are doing so, and they get it."
AT A GLANCE
A-League Women's round three: PERTH GLORY 3 (Natasha Rigby, Grace Jale, Sofia Sakalis goals) bt CANBERRA UNITED 2 (Cannon Clough, Vesna Milivojevic goals) at McKellar Park. Crowd: 2229.
