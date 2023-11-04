The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Kristen Veal says Canberra Capitals still on track to rebound in WNBL

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
November 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal has a major test ahead. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal has a major test ahead. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Kristen Veal is confident the Canberra Capitals are still on track to rebound from a record low after a tumultuous pre-season left her scrambling for new talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.