Across from Putra Mosque is Perdana Putra, the imposing office of the Prime Minister. Whether intentionally or not, it reflects multicultural Malaysia with its fusion of styles including Islamic, Malay, Palladian, and Neoclassic. Further down the street, the grand Palace of Justice has parallels with the architecture of the Taj Mahal, an ornately decorated central dome surrounded by four smaller ones. And across from the court complex, the office of the local authority, the Perbadanan Putrajaya, features a 10-storey arch that creates a frame for the promenade to the Iron Mosque.