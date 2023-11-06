See where you can celebrate at our list below.
Whether you're in it for the actual race, the flashy fascinators or just the opportunity to get out on the town, Melbourne Cup Day has arrived.
And no doubt countless Canberrans will welcome the opportunity to put these belt-tightening economic times aside, even if only for a few hours.
Though COVID did its best to take down public events and gatherings, the post-COVID recovery in the racing industry is trotting along, helped in part by other big race days such as The Everest.
But the Melbourne Cup remains part of Australia's sporting and social calendar, including in Canberra.
Thoroughbred Park's marketing and sponsorship manager Robbie Ringland said the venue would be hosting Canberra's biggest Melbourne Cup Day event with about 3000 people expected to attend.
"It's a little bit down" compared to pre-COVID peaks, and 20mm of rain on the day last year put a bit of a dampener on things, but Mr Ringland was confident this year would be off to a racing start.
"We have a strong competitive advantage compared to other venues," Ringland said. In addition to showing the Cup itself at 3pm, he said, "We have nine really strong races."
Keen to make the most of the day? Gates open from 10.30am., which starts at 12.28pm, and the last will race out of the gates at 6.52pm.
But it's not just about the horses. There will be live music, a fashions on field competition with $10,000 worth of prizes and pop-up food and beverage stalls.
They're also expecting big things at The RUC.
The venue's indoor seating capacity is now 450 after its renovation and it's close to being booked out. The secretary manager of the Turner venue, Jeremy Wilcox, said they were anticipating the Cup - their biggest event day of the year - would be even bigger than 2022.
"People last year were still coming out of COVID and a lot of people were working from home."
But that's been shifting, he said, with a resurgence in corporate bookings.
And many more venues are offering Melbourne Cup events. See our list below.
The celebration will be in full swing at Capitol Bar & Grill from 11.30am - drinks at the ready, HIT 104.7's Ned & Josh on the mics and the Baker Boys live on the deck as well as canapes curated by executive chef Michael Box. And from 3pm people can go to the QT Lounge to soak in the sunset, 15 floors up top. See: qthotels.com.
The Garden Party will blend fashion, food and festivity with live race coverage and Taittinger Champagne, The Canberra Distillery and Bentspoke Brewing Co. having pop-up bars providing a range of beverages to try. See: hyatt.com.
Here, Midnight refers to the bar, not the time, with a two and a half hour package of drinks and snacks beginning at 1pm to make the day delicious even if your horse doesn't win. See: opentable.com.
The hotel's Melbourne Cup event will be held in the rooftop Upper House, with live music, bar specials, gourmet food, and best dressed prizes. See: royalhotelqbn.com.au.
At the Canberra Institute of Technology will be a two-course plated lunch and dessert buffet, a fashion parade by CIT hair and beauty students and a cash sweepstake. See: trybooking.com.
The Melbourne Cup luncheon features a three-course lunch and a two-hour drink package. See: trybooking.com.
The racecourse will be holding nine races of its own as well as showing the Melbourne Cup itself. There will be live music, a fashions on field competition with $10,000 worth of prizes and pop-up food and beverage stalls with the atmosphere only thousands of people can provide. See: thoroughbredpark.com.au.
