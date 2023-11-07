Mark Zahra has written his name into the history books after leading Without A Fight to a stunning Melbourne Cup victory.
The jockey won his second-straight Cup, having led Gold Trip to victory in last year's edition of the race.
The Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Without A Fight joined elite company by completing the Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double.
Chris Waller duo Soulcombe and Sheraz finished second and third respectively, with favourite Vauban down in 14th.
Right You Are was the only horse not to finish, however the early signs are the horse pulled up well after the race.
First: Without A Fight
Second: Soulcombe
Third: Sheraz
Fourth: Ashrun
Last: Magical Lagoon
Failed to finish: Right You Are
