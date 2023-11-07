The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jacqui Lambie tells Albanese government it is 'selling diggers a dud' over Defence pay

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated November 7 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie says uniformed Defence personnel are being sold a "dud" over pay negotiations and "have to sit and smile" while the main public sector union bargains for public service workers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.